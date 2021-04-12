Kim Godwin Makes History As First Black Woman President At ABC News

#BlackGirlMagic is headed to ABC News.

CBS News executive Kim Godwin is set to become the first Black woman to run a broadcast network news operation, following the exit of James Goldston, who announced in January that he was stepping down as of March 31.

They certainly hired the right [wo]man for the job. With a list of accolades as long as her resume, Godwin, who joined CBS News in 2007 currently serves as executive vice president of news, with oversight of the national desks, foreign desks and bureaus. Previous roles also include executive director for development and diversity and senior broadcast producer for CBS Evening News.

We’re not the only ones swooning over her either. Last year, the National Association of Black Journalists honored Godwin with the Ida B. Wells Award, given to those who provide distinguished leadership in increasing access and opportunities to people of color in journalism and improving the coverage of communities of color.

Loading the player...

Godwin enters ABC’s news division of successful shows such as Good Morning America, which is the most-watched morning show in the nation, and World News Tonight, which has become one of the most-watched programs on the ABC schedule. Her expertise will certainly only elevate them even further.

Godwin is joining the other ranks of other Black women luminaries in television, such as Channing Dungey, the chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Vanessa Morrison, president of streaming at Walt Disney Studios.