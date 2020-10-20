Meet The Black Women Execs Taking Over Hollywood

Black women have been shaking sh*t up all year.

As if we weren’t running politics, media, corporate America and entrepreneurship, Black women are taking over another industry we’ve largely been shut out: Hollywood. And looking good while doing it, we might add.

While Hollywood’s C-suite has been overwhelmingly white for decades, there are a few women who are leading in a new era for Black creatives and storytellers, alike — because it’s never been a lack of talent, but always a lack of opportunity. Thankfully, Hollywood is finally putting its money where its mouth is. Meet the Black women who have climbed the uppermost echelons of Hollywood’s executive ranks.