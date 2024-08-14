Alpha Kappa Alpha Launches Its Own PAC To Financially Support VP Harris’s Campaign 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Women wearing the colors of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority attend a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The AKA sisterhood is showing up strong for its soror VP Kamala Harris.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., the sorority she is a member of, has formed a political action committee to bolster fundraising efforts for VP Harris’s presidential campaign. Harris, recently spoke to participants at the AKAs’ annual convention, Boulé, in Dallas in July.

“You are such an incredible part of my journey and I love you guys,” she share during the event. “Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine Nine, and my HBCU brothers and sisters,” Harris said at the time.

This isn’t the first time the sorority has heralded strong fundraising efforts on behalf of Harris. It previously drew in thousands of dollars and “Strolled to the Polls” for Harris’s campaigning efforts in 2020. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged and “crossed” as an AKA into Alpha Chapter at Howard University in 1986.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2023 the organization has launched its own credit union, becoming the first Greek letter organization to achieve the feat.

The “For Members Only,” or FMO, credit union is the first Black-owned, women-led, sorority-based digital banking financial institution in the history of the United States, according to a report by ABC7 Chicago, the sorority’s HQ location.

“Everyone doesn’t understand the impact we make financially, so you have to start doing things so folks know we know how to control our money,” said Danette Anthony Reed, international president and CEO of AKA Sorority in an interview with ABC7 Chicago.

The chartered, regulated and insured credit union will reportedly offer savings accounts, loans and other financial to AKA members and their families, along with AKA staff and credit union employees.