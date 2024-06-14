Issa Rae's Branded Entertainment Company 'Ensemble' Secures Deal To Help Spanish Speaking Creatives Connect With Brands

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Issa Rae is doubling down on her efforts to help connect creators with viable brands.

It was recently announced that her branded entertainment company Ensemble has struck a deal Spanish-language entity TelevisaUnivision to help delve deeper into the diverse creator economy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the partnership will call for Ensemble to work with Así Studios, TelevisaUnivision’s in-house brand studio, to offer Hispanic creators brand opportunities and professional development via “creator camps.”

“Hispanic creators deserve equal opportunities and resources to succeed, and there’s always more work to be done to ensure they have access. We’ve built robust capabilities through Así Creators to meet the needs of brands in connecting them with authentic voices in the Latino community, but there’s always more work to be done,” said Dan Riess, executive vp and chief growth officer at TelevisaUnivision to THR. “Ensemble is the perfect partner — we’re excited to add our platform to their mission of helping Hispanic creators to learn, grow and increase visibility on social and beyond.”

“As we execute our mission to bring more equity to the Creator Economy, it’s imperative that we have like-minded partners who are doing the work to provide more opportunities for creators from underrepresented communities,” added Ian Schafer, president of Ensemble. “This powerful partnership will empower Ensemble’s market-leading Hispanic creators, through TelevisaUnivision’s unmatched portfolio of IP and experiences, to more deeply engage with brands in and around ‘La Cultura’ regardless of platform or format. But just as importantly, this partnership will provide practical on-ramps for the next generation of professional Hispanic content creators to sustainably emerge and succeed.”