Issa Rae’s “FÊTE” Media Firm Joins Forces With Black-Founded Creative Agency For ‘Culture-First’ Partnership

Like always, Issa Rae is making major business moves, all while putting Black people in a position to win.

The mogul and founder of HOORAE Media, recently announced a strategic partnership with award-winning marketing agency Team Epiphany per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

“With the goal of creating access for diverse creative talent and building pipelines to opportunity, the partnership between Team Epiphany & HOORAE Media’s new dedicated marketing arm Fête aims to create lasting change in the marketing and advertising industry by impacting influential communities and providing a first-of-its-kind aspirational multicultural marketing capability,” the statement reads.

“Team Epiphany is a brilliant, world class agency and shares our mission to cultivate an exceptionally imaginative environment for all creatives who are seeking a team that reflects them and shares their values,” Rae said in a statement. “By partnering up, we’re able to further our growth within the marketing space and showcase our full range of capabilities within the industry.”

Founded in 2004, Team Epiphany has quickly solidified itself as an award-winning power player in marketing strategy, having worked with clients like American Express, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, HBO, Peacock, LEGO, NIKE and many more.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Issa Rae and Hoorae Media, who are renowned for their groundbreaking work and cultural impact in the television, f ilm and media industry,” said Coltrane Curtis, Founder and Managing Partner at Team Epiphany in a statement. “Our partnership will combine their media prowess with our 19 years of experience as an industry leader to continue to disrupt the current marketing and advertising landscape, ensuring diverse and aspirational voices are represented.”

The two entities have held a long working relationship that began from seasons one through five of Issa Rae’s acclaimed series Insecure. Team Epiphany led the marketing strategy and execution that included the companion podcast “Insecuritea” and the annual “InsecureFest.”