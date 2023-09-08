‘Dress For Success’ Will Honor Gayle King For Her Work To Inspire And Empower Ambitious Women

Dress for Success Worldwide will honor veteran journalist Gayle King at its Women Who Inspire power lunch ceremony on September 27.

The event will celebrate King’s esteemed career in broadcast journalism and philanthropy, as well as shed light on connecting women with practical and sustainable solutions to advance economic opportunities.

“The time is now to strategically rethink traditional pathways to landing a job, keeping a job, and building a career,” said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide in a statement. “For the unemployed and underemployed women Dress for Success serves, flexible work schedules, childcare, and ongoing support systems are a top priority. They are our priority too. We provide the tools and the network to help women discover their purpose and reinvent their lives, professionally and personally.”

King will join Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO at Dress for Success Worldwide, and Lucy Kaylin, Senior Vice President, Content, at Hearst Magazines, for a fireside chat during the lunch.

The event was created to help raise funds for Dress For Success’s no-fee programming for women aiming to bolster their professional and personal lives, and achieve economic independence.

The organization’s mission is even more critical, as data shows that despite millions of jobs having been added to the labor force, men still disproportionately hold the lion’s share of roles.

“Our overall mission within the organization is to help people realize that access to opportunities can change so many women’s lives–she will indeed be powerful beyond measure,” Meyer-Shipp previously told ESSENCE. “I’m a true testament to that.”