FUBU To Launch Streaming Network Aimed At Showcasing Black Stories

Photo credit: Black Fashion Fair and FUBU

FUBU visually drove Black culture by conveying a powerful cultural message with their highly influential clothing line. Now, the iconic brand is aiming to shift the way we see ourselves in an entirely new way.

According to a news release, the brand has partnered with streaming company Cinedigm to launch the For Us By Us Network, a nod to their famed moniker.

The partnership was spearheaded by FUBU co-founder J. Alexander Martin and producer Roberto “Rush” Evans. The new service will feature high quality movies, authentic and raw content around issues, personalities and trends related to the hip-hop culture and lifestyle.

“As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them not only in fashion, but entertainment as well,” said J. Alexander Martin, co-owner and CEO of FUBU in a news release. “We created the For Us By Us Network so that we can provide high quality, positive content for our culture.”

The (FUBU) For Us By Us Network apps will be available across web, mobile as well as connected TV and will be powered by Cinedigm’s Matchpoint Blueprint v2.0 platform according to the news release.

“We are excited to partner with FUBU to bring their seminal lifestyle brand to the rapidly growing FAST market and establish them as a leader in video streaming services that meet the needs of the African American community,” said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cinedigm in a news release. “We will bring our extensive expertise in enthusiast channels and our industry-leading Matchpoint platform to create a compelling service for this discerning brand. With their longstanding history and stature that this lifestyle brand maintains with the African American community, we plan to grow the reach of this brand with everything at our disposal including original new offerings across theatrical, podcasts, physical products, audiobooks and other formats.”

Although information about the network’s launch date hasn’t been released, more information about Cinedigm can be found here.