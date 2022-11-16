Black Fashion Fair Drops FUBU Collab This Friday

Ahead of its 30th anniversary, beloved brand FUBU is dropping a capsule collection with Black Fashion Fair co-designed by founder Antoine Grégory. He started Black Fashion Fair in 2020 in the midst of ongoing crisis to champion Black designers and creatives. The Black visionaries of Gen Z are nurtured through BFF, and this capsule collection reflects on looking to the past and the future of streetwear. Grégory has worn many hats throughout his career in fashion, having been a consultant, stylist, and editor, and is now adding another to the rotation as a designer.

This homage to the past 30 years of FUBU isn’t the first time BFF and FUBU have joined forces; they’ve worked together in the past for a special BFF event at the Brooklyn Museum honoring the life of Virgil Abhloh and celebrating a Black Renaissance, with limited edition BFF x FUBU t-shirts. Now, this capsule features more than just t-shirts; there are 36 pieces in total to shop, including sweatpants, matching sweatshirts (which have crystal joint logos on the front), tank tops, and satin shorts in the classic red, black, and white colorways.

The slogan “For Us, By Us” has been a beacon of hope and joy in streetwear and pop culture alike. It’s fitting to have such a pivotal collection in collaboration with Black Fashion Fair, as both visions are to see Black people innovate and win their own ways.

The collection will be available Friday, 11/18, online at blackfashinfair.org, with prices ranging from $92 to $292.