Forbes Releases List Of Best Employers For Women—Can You Guess Who's At The Top?

Women are more ambitious than ever, but not all workplaces are best suited for them. Between issues with gender and racial discrimination, pay inequity and opportunity gaps, not all office is made equal.

Fortunately, Forbes has released its annual list of some of the best workplaces for women and deep dove into which companies put women workers first.

The outlet said it partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 150,000 women working at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States.

In the results, those surveyed were asked to recommend their current—and previous—employers based on their experience. Respondents were also asked to rate their current employers in terms of pay parity, work culture, parental perks and how HR handles discrimination, harassment and other gender-related challenges. Responses from the last three years were considered.

“To calculate each company’s ranking, the research and survey responses were combined into a scoring system, with the more recent data and responses from current employees weighted more heavily than information gathered in previous years or from employees with second-hand knowledge of the companies,” the outlet writes.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 employers for women according to Forbes. Coming in at the top spot is Nationwide Children’s Hospital.The Columbus, Ohio-based hospital is a nationally ranked pediatric acute care teaching hospital that has served millions of patients. It’s very own Dr. Jerry Mendell was recognized on TIME100 Health’s list as one of the most impactful physicians in the country.



Rounding out the rest of the list, is Progressive Insurance, Lululemon Athletica Clothing, despite recently facing accusations of fostering a racially discriminatory work environment, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota Insurance, Foot Locker, Boston Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Golden 1 Credit Union, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.