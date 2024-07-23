Championing Change: Inside The ESSENCE Black Women In Business Dinner

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Rashida Jones, Serena Williams, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Laysha Ward and Thasunda Duckett attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Black women mean business.

And the inaugural ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner was a testament to the exceptional achievements of Black women across various industries. Hosted at the Four Seasons New Orleans, the private ceremony honored four trailblazing women: Serena Williams, who received the Investor of the Year Award, Thasunda Brown Duckett, who was named CEO of the Year, Esi Eggleston Bracey, who earned the Transformer of the Year Award, and Laysha Ward, who was recognized as the Community Investment Pioneer.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

As part of the “Black Women in…” series, this prestigious event underscored ESSENCE’s commitment to highlighting and applauding the monumental contributions of Black women pioneers. The series aims to celebrate their successes and contributions, particularly given the unique challenges they face in the business world. The exclusive dinner brought together an esteemed group of influential women, along with ESSENCE senior executives, stakeholders, partners, and major media outlets.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Caroline Wanga and Richelieu Dennis speak during the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Rashida Jones hosted the evening with elegance and poise, guiding the attendees through a night of recognition and inspiration. The evening was also graced by notable attendees such as activist Reverend Al Sharpton, businesswoman Valeisha Butterfield, and entrepreneurs Derek Hayes and Pinky Cole. Their presence highlighted the event’s significance and the powerful network of support within the Black community.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Valeisha Butterfield and Melonie Parkerattend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The event was generously sponsored by Entergy, Diageo, and Visa, whose support helped make the celebration a memorable success. The dinner provided a platform for networking, collaboration, and the sharing of experiences, further strengthening the community of Black women leaders.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner was not only a celebration but also a testament to the resilience and excellence of Black women in business. It also einforced ESSENCE’s ongoing mission to celebrate, empower, and uplift Black women, ensuring their contributions are recognized and valued in all sectors.