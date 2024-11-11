Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal And Troy Millings Grow Their Wealth-Building Vision With A Green Community In Ghana

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings attend Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As the founders of Earn Your Leisure, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings have educated millions on financial literacy. Now — they’re transforming that impact into something tangible with Sanbra City, an eco-friendly residential community in Ghana that invites the African diaspora to reconnect and invest in their heritage.

This 300-acre green residential community aims to offer eco-friendly living options for those seeking a deeper connection to Africa. Sanbra City, meaning “return” in Akan, is strategically located near Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital. The team broke ground in August 2024 and is rolling out first with a 40-unit community named The Cascades, which is expected to be completed by October 2027.

The development will feature residential homes designed with sustainability at its core, encompassing renewable energy systems, green building materials, and eco-friendly waste management. By prioritizing environmentally conscious construction, Earn Your Leisure aims to address the rising demand for sustainable and luxurious living options, drawing inspiration from Ghana’s rich culture and diverse landscape.

“We acquired 300 acres of vacant land in Accra,” they shared in a post to Instagram.

“We are now in the construction phase of a multi-phased development aimed at creating a vibrant community that welcomes the diaspora to Ghana for more than just parties. We will prioritize collaboration with local communities to ensure proper integration and mutual benefit. The time to come home has finally come! Homes are now available for sale.”

Partnering with activist and entrepreneur Chakabars, the Earn Your Leisure co-founders are leveraging shared values and resources to bring Sanbra City to life.

The duo has long been known for their work in financial education, targeting Black audiences and advocating for wealth-building through entrepreneurship, real estate, and investment. With Sanbra City, they are extending their mission of financial empowerment by providing an opportunity for the diaspora to invest in property in Africa. Bilal and Millings are offering a chance for families, entrepreneurs, and professionals to take part in the growth of a modern African city rooted in sustainable practices.

The project aligns with Ghana’s “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives, which encourage African-Americans and people of African descent to reconnect with their heritage through tourism, investment, and residency. By developing a sustainable residential community, Earn Your Leisure is making it easier for the diaspora to find a permanent home on the continent, enhancing the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and the global Black community.

For Earn Your Leisure, this ambitious development serves as both a business venture and a movement. They aim to create a legacy that underscores the importance of environmental stewardship, financial literacy, and cultural reconnection. Sanbra City is more than a real estate project—it’s a symbol of reconnection, representing the potential for positive impact when business and social consciousness align.