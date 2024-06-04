NBA Legend Chris Paul Is Stepping Into A New Space–Environmentalism 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Chris Paul attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Chris Paul has made his stamp on the basketball court, now he’s setting his sights on the environment.

The Golden State Warriors star has recently joined the board of The Green Sports Alliance (GSA), an organization that works with sports entities to promote sustainability. He will also be a guest speaker at the 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together presented by AEG, per a news release.

The environmental movement has historically had a lack of racial diversity across all ranks of the largest NGOs and Foundations. Data also shows that environmental foundations only have 25% of staff and 4% of the senior staff identifying as POC. Paul’s participation in the summit and involvement with the organization can help support inclusive visibility in the movement towards a greener, more sustainable future.

“I believe that sports have the power to bring people together and drive positive change,” said Paul in a statement. “We all have a responsibility to use our platforms to make a difference, whether it’s fighting for social justice or protecting our planet. It’s about leaving a legacy that goes beyond the game.”

“We are incredibly honored to have Chris Paul join us as both a guest speaker at Summit and a board member of Green Sports Alliance,” said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of GSA in a statement. “Chris’s commitment to setting a positive example for the next generation and his influential voice make him an inspiring addition to our organization. His insights and experiences will undoubtedly energize and motivate our community, guiding our mission to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment.”