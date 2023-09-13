Byron Allen’s AMG Secures 10-Year Broadcast Deal For HBCU Sports Streaming Platform

Fans of HBCU sports have a reason to celebrate—and so does habitual deal-closer Byron Allen.

The billionaire media mogul’s company, Allen Media Group (AMG) recently announced its free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — has secured a 10-year media rights partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA). According to a news release share with ESSENCE, this means the platform will be able to provide coverage via cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view of all CIAA team sports through June 30, 2032.

“We are proud to amplify the CIAA and all of their team sports,” Allen said in a statement. “The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the amazing athletes who have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO. The CIAA is an excellent organization, and Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker makes this a great partnership because of her phenomenal leadership.”

The quickly growing platform had made headlines after securing a broadcast deal with CBS, in which the company would cross-stream programming in partnership with HBCU Go, as previously reported by ESSENCE. Now, the reach will stretch even further.

“This media deal with AMG is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II. We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker in a news release. She continued, “I am excited about the jobs being created, the talent identified, and the stories to be told through a platform developed to give HBCUs well deserved and long overdue exposure. This is a great day for CIAA, and we appreciate Byron Allen and his team seeing the value and importance of HBCU sports contributions to the world and how we can continue to work together to provide exposure and economic stability in our communities through sports.”