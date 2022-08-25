Byron Allen Strikes Deal With CBS To Bring HBCU Sports To Major Broadcast And Streaming Platforms

Byron Allen is continuing to deliver on his promise of amplifying Black excellence with the latest deal his company just landed.

According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for their streaming platform, HBCU Go to broadcast on CBS affiliated duopoly stations. This means that HBCU games will be able to be accessed in key television markets include: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Kicking off in time for the fall sports season on September 3rd, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill, and Marquee. HBCU GO programming is available on HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group in a news release. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

Viewers will be able to access the programming by downloading the HBCU Go app.

“We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations in a news release. “As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”