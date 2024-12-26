7 Books By Black Women Entrepreneurs That Will Help You Level Up Your 2025

Young multiracial woman reading a book at home, drinking tea sitting on the sofa in cozy living room. Lifestyle concept.

2024 sure had somewhere to go, didn’t it?

And with so little time left in the year, it’s time to reflect on all that we’ve accomplished, and all we’re looking to accomplish in the next year. For many, that includes, getting your finances in order (i.e. building generational wealth), scaling your business, or finally launching that dream project that you’ve been sitting on all year (or many years now). And while all of these can seem daunting, time consuming, or just straight up confusing because you don’t know where to start — just know you’re not alone.

2025 isn’t just going to be my year — it’s all of our year, sis.

One thing that has proven tried and true for me when I need a reset, and I’m trying to level up my game, is looking into resources of those who have paved the way. So if you’re like me, and looking to level up next year, these seven books by Black women entrepreneurs and leaders offer more than motivation — they provide practical blueprints for success, authored by women who’ve walked the walk.

“The Urgent Life” by Bozoma Saint John

The former Netflix CMO and marketing powerhouse delivers a masterful guide on transforming challenges into opportunities. Saint John’s approach to executive presence and brand building is particularly relevant for today’s digital-first business environment.

“Build the Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business If You’re Not a Rich White Guy” by Kathryn Finney

Kathryn Finney, the founder of Genius Guild, combines her sharp wit with proven strategies for entrepreneurs starting from scratch. From securing funding to building sustainable networks, Finney’s advice cuts through the noise and equips readers with the tools to create thriving businesses.

“Level Up: Rise Above the Hidden Forces Holding Your Business Back” by Stacey Abrams

Known for her political acumen, Stacey Abrams is also a seasoned entrepreneur. In this book, she offers a roadmap for business success, with practical advice on planning, overcoming self-doubt, and managing growth. Abrams’ candid approach makes this book an invaluable resource for women aiming to take their ventures to the next level.

“Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole” by Tiffany Aliche

The founder of The Budgetnista draws from her experience of rebuilding after the 2009 recession to deliver a comprehensive financial roadmap. Her practical approach to wealth building and business finance makes this essential reading for entrepreneurs looking to master both personal and business finances.

“Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms” by Shellye Archambeau

As one of Silicon Valley’s first Black female CEOs, Shellye Archambeau shares her playbook for success. Her advice on risk-taking, strategic networking, and achieving balance makes this an essential read for those navigating high-pressure industries.

“Black Girl Finance: Let’s Talk About Money” by Selina Flavius

Selina Flavius delivers a practical guide to mastering personal and business finances with clarity and purpose. With actionable strategies for wealth building and sustainable business growth, this book is a must-read for entrepreneurs seeking financial independence and long-term success.

“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, and Opportunity for Black Women in America” by Karen Arrington

Karen Arrington provides an empowering roadmap for achieving personal and professional success. With insights on cultivating confidence, mastering your personal brand, and building global networks, this book is a practical guide for ambitious women ready to reach the next level.

Reading any of these transformative books is a powerful first step, but the true impact lies in applying the lessons they offer. These women have laid out the paths they’ve forged, but it’s up to us to take the journey. Let 2025 be the year you actually go after those goals you’ve been sitting on, and what better way to start than being equipped with the wisdom of those who have already paved the way?