Know Your Worth: How Black Women Can Stop Lowballing Themselves In Negotiations

Listen, sis – we need to talk about money.

Specifically, we need to have an honest conversation about why so many of us are leaving money on the table during salary negotiations. According to the National Women’s Law Center, Black women earn just 63 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men. And while systemic racism and gender discrimination play significant roles in this disparity, there’s another factor we need to address: our tendency to undervalue ourselves.

The numbers paint a stark picture. The National Center For Education Statistics reports that Black women are among the most educated demographics in America, with enrollment in college increasing by 34% between 2009 and 2019. Yet, despite our educational achievements, the wage gap persists. Additionally, this gap costs Black women approximately $946,120 over a 40-year career.

This isn’t just about external barriers – it’s about the internal ones too. Many of us have internalized the pressure to be grateful for opportunities, to work twice as hard, and to avoid appearing “too demanding.” We’ve been conditioned to minimize our achievements and question our worth.

But here’s the truth: advocating for your worth isn’t demanding – it’s necessary.

Do your research.

The path to securing our worth starts with understanding our value. Before walking into any negotiation, arm yourself with knowledge. Research industry standards for your role and experience level. Know the going rates. Understand that the first number you put on the table sets the tone for the entire negotiation.

Don’t just rely on general salary websites. Tap into your network of professional Black women, especially those a few steps ahead of you in your industry. Join industry-specific groups on LinkedIn and professional organizations where salary discussions are encouraged. The real gold isn’t just in the numbers – it’s in understanding the full scope of what’s negotiable, from signing bonuses to equity, from professional development budgets to flexible work arrangements.

Track your wins.

When it comes to the actual negotiation, preparation is power. Create what I call a “brag book” – a running document of your achievements, completed projects, and positive feedback. Every time you exceed a goal, solve a problem, or receive praise from colleagues or clients, add it to your collection. These aren’t just feel-good moments; they’re evidence of your value.

Turn these wins into concrete negotiation points by quantifying your impact wherever possible. Did you increase efficiency? By what percentage? Did you bring in new clients? What was their value? Did you mentor junior team members who went on to advance? These numbers and narratives aren’t just proof of your past performance – they’re predictors of your future value, and they justify every dollar you’re asking for.

Master the strategic pause.

Consider the negotiation itself as a strategic conversation, not a confrontation. Start high – significantly higher than your target number – because employers typically expect negotiation and often have room in their budgets. Lead with data about market rates and your specific achievements. When presented with an offer, resist the urge to respond immediately.

Instead, embrace the power of the pause. Take time to review the full package thoughtfully. Ask detailed questions about bonus structures, review cycles, and advancement opportunities. This isn’t playing hard to get – it’s practicing due diligence. A well-timed “I’ll need to review the details” communicates professionalism and reminds them that you’re a valuable asset making an informed business decision. Remember, your careful consideration of their offer demonstrates your value as someone who makes thoughtful, strategic decisions.

Here’s what’s really at stake: every time we accept less than we’re worth, we’re not just shortchanging ourselves – we’re impacting the Black women who come after us. Your salary negotiations create benchmarks for future Black female employees. When you advocate for your worth, you’re advocating for all of us.

The reality is that confidence isn’t just about how you feel; it’s about what you do. Start treating your career like the investment it is, and negotiate accordingly. The next time you’re tempted to accept the first offer or hesitate to counter, remember this: you’re not just negotiating for yourself. You’re negotiating for every Black girl who dreams of following in your footsteps.