‘BLACK LOVE’s’ Charles and Shireen Kuykendoll Share Their Thoughts On Splitting Bills 50/50

Charles and Shireen Kuykendoll first appeared on OWN TV’s Black Love and let viewers know that marriage isn’t always easy, but it’s always worth it. In a recent sit down with ESSENCE Business Editor Jasmine Browley, they spoke about another topic that people seem to overcomplicate when, according to the couple, it’s simple: money.

“I think people should mind their business,” Shireen said when asked her thoughts on splitting the bills 50/50. The long-debated topic recently resurfaced online after Gabrielle Union-Wade shared her and her husband of more than a decade equally shoulder household finances.

“We do what works for us, which is whatever our household needs at the time,” she continued. Her husband, Charles chimed in to note that although he’s a workaholic, he still prepares meals for his family because cooking is his strong suit.

“One of the many things I love about being married to my wife is that we are really partners in everything and we fill whatever gaps the other have—if she’s been doing something else and hasn’t had time to cook, I will because that’s something I enjoy, and {the end of the day it still needs to be done.}”

The couple shared they will be celebrating their seven-year anniversary this summer, and attribute their strong union with flexibility.

“We are constantly looking for ways to support one another in whatever we’re doing,” Charles said, “and this is something I needed to learn.”

He shared that early in their relationship, he was unemployed and Shireen supported them financially, but when roles reversed, his ego got in the way.

“I pulled power plays for sure, and I learned to change and work as a team.”