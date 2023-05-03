Beyoncé Is Fighting Back After The IRS Claims She Owes Them $2.7 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Beyonce once advised us to always stay gracious—the best revenge is our paper, and she’s certainly fighting to keep hers.

The superstar filed a petition last week refuting an IRS claim that she them $2.7 million in unpaid taxes and penalties.

The Notice of Deficiency, as reported by Forbes, says Beyonce owes $805,850 for 2018, along with $161,170 in penalties. They claim she is responsible for $1,442,747 in 2019 in addition to $288,549.40 in penalties.

In response, she counted that government agency turned a blind eye to millions of dollars in charitable donations over two years, including an $868,766 contribution to an undisclosed charitable organization in 2018, as reported by Complex. The filing also requests that if tax penalties do incur, they should be waived since she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

The entertainer and philanthropist’s charitable actions have been well-documented over the years. For instance, as previously reported by ESSENCE, Beyonce committed $6M in COVID-19 aid to those in need.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a rep for the singer said in a statement. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Her team has responded publicly to the IRS filing.

“We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly,” the singer’s attorney Michael C. Cohen told Page Six.