Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Announces $6 Million COVID-19 Relief Initiative

Beyoncé is doing her part to ensure healthcare workers are cared for during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her BeyGOOD charity initiative is lending a helping hand to those on the front lines to make sure they receive the essentials while saving our nation’s most vulnerable.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a rep for the singer said in a statement. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”‘

BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter creator Jack Dorsey’s Start Small effort and UCLA to provide $6 million to fund organizations offering physical and mental health services along with food assistance. The organization has also tapped the National Alliance in Mental Illness to provide help in cities where a large Black population are being affected by the novel coronavirus, such as Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

Fans can donate to a number of local organizations providing help, including Bread of Life, No Kid Hungry and Dia De La Mujer Latina. (For a full list of participating organizations, click here.)

Along with her own initiative, Beyoncé lent her celebrity earlier this month to ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, where she surprised fans by singing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the 1940 animated film, Pinocchio. During the television special, which benefitted hunger relief non-profit Feeding America, Bey dedicated her performance “to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.”