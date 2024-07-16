This Star Athlete-Backed Fund Is Aiming To Raise $1B Invest In Sports Teams 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Candace Parker attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Avenue Capital Group, a global investment firm, has recently announced the launch of a sports investment fund that will seek to help financially amplify sports professionals.

The venture will tout the involvement of superstar athletes including Stephen Curry, Candace Parker, and Michael Strahan among others.

Per a news release, among the Fund’s will focuses will be providing growth capital for women’s sports teams and leagues both in the U.S. and globally.

“The Sports Fund’s investments will draw on the capabilities and experience of Avenue Capital in making sophisticated investments in structured debt and equity, as well as its international expertise and deep sourcing relationships,” a news release states. “Founded in 1995 by Marc Lasry and Sonia Gardner, Avenue Capital is an established credit investor with approximately $12.5 billion in assets under management.”

Stephen Curry, Lauren Holiday, Harry Kane, Candace Parker, Michael Strahan and Lindsey Vonn will assist Avenue in offering their deep insights about the sports landscape.

As one of its advisors, Parker has established an impressive on and off the WNBA courts—she was recently named as the President of Adidas Women’s Basketball, a meaningful next step that follows a sixteen-year partnership with the brand.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” Parker said in a news release at the time of the announcement in May. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”