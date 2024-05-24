Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams To Become Owners Of The Atlanta Falcons

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Detail view of the Atlanta Falcons logo seen at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are set to get new owners and they’re the embodiment of Black excellence. Per an announcement from the NFL team’s owner and chairman, Arthur M. Blank, the new limited partners are Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams. The deal’s finalization is contingent on pending closing of the agreements.

The move is particularly noteworthy, as there only seven Black minority owners in the NFL despite more than 50 percent of the league’s players identifying as Black or African American and more than 70 percent of the league identifying as a person of color in 2022, per Statista.com and The Bleacher Report.

Brewer, once the only Black woman to lead a fortune 500 company during her tenure as CEO of Walgreens, Packer, a powerhouse Hollywood producer and Olympic gymnast Dawes are leaders in business in their own respective right.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values,” said Blank in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

The new limited partners join Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

“As I embrace the opportunity to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, I’m reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united,” Brewer shared in a statement. “My journey has always been about people – their stories, aspirations and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta’s spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field.”

Per a news release, new limited partners are heavily vetted by NFL’s Finance Committee, before being advanced to a full vote of the NFL’s 32 owners. An approving vote on the Atlanta Falcons’ new LPs took place on May 21.

“Throughout the course of my life, making an impact on others has always been my driving force, Dawes stated. “What I accomplished in 1996, winning America’s first Team Gold Medal in gymnastics and as the first African- American to win Gold, in the city of Atlanta, has given me, to this day, the greatest platform to continually inspire others. The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart. Having been a global ambassador for the United States, I hope that my platform and influence as one of the few African American women to be a limited partner in the National Football League has broad impact throughout the NFL community and beyond.”

Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and producer of movies that include box office hit Girls Trip, shared in statement, “The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans. This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership.”

Williams adds: “NFL football is the great unifier, bringing people together across socioeconomic, racial, and political divides. As an alumnus of Morehouse College now raising a family in Atlanta, I could not be more excited to invest in the Falcons. I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come.”