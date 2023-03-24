Magic Johnson Is Aiming To Buy Washington Commanders In What Will Make Him One Of The Few Black NFL Owners

Magic Johnson has solidified himself as an NBA great, but it looks like he’s taking his talents to the NFL—as a team owner, that is.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the investment group that’s gunning to buy the Washington Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder.

The outlet didn’t confirm how large of a stake Johnson is seeking if the deal is closed, but the move would still be historic as there’s only one majority owner of a major sports franchise: Michael Jordan, who has controlling interest of the Charlotte Hornets.

This isn’t Johnson’s first attempt at purchasing an NFL team. Previously, he made a bid on the Dallas Broncos, which was overtaken by group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton who ultimately won out with a $4.65 billion payout. That deal was approved by the NFL’s team owners in August according to the Post.

Johnson already has ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Sparks, and MLS’s Los Angeles FC.

“We’ll see what happens. I will be owning an NBA team some time,” Johnson said in a 2014 interview. “We’re just waiting to see what we’re going to do” Johnson said. He added one of his goals is to bring a National Football League team back to Los Angeles, which has been without one for two decades.

In 2022 interview with Shannon Sharpe, “I do, just the right situation,” Johnson said when asked if he wanted to continue to pursue NBA ownership. “But I’m such a Laker fan, I don’t know if I can do it. … I’ve had four opportunities, and I turned them all down. Joe Lacob and Peter Guber sat down with lunch with me in Santa Monica. ‘We want you to be our partners with the Golden State Warriors.’ I love both men. I just couldn’t do it. I’m a Laker. I love the Lakers.”