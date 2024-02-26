Snapshots Of Empowerment: All The Highlights From Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator & Boss Women Media’s Masterclass

In a room of 100 Black women entrepreneurs with revenues exceeding $200,000, magic is sure to ensue. On Friday, February 16, 2024, Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator and Boss Women Media teamed up to deliver a morning dedicated to empowering Black women entrepreneurs. The inaugural Founders’ Breakfast Masterclass unfolded at the Joule Hotel Ballroom in Downtown Dallas.

With live musical performances, dynamic speakers, and strategic connection points, the exclusive event was strategically curated with a unified mission: investing in, empowering, and advancing the journeys of Black women entrepreneurs. The knowledge exchanged, strategies acquired, and funding opportunities were priceless — as sisterhood was fostered and deep connections forged.

Under the visionary leadership of Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, the event was meticulously crafted to create strategic pathways for impact. Entrepreneurs found themselves at the intersection of inspiration and opportunity as Yvonne Stephenson, Amazon’s Senior Sales Manager, shared insights on executing the perfect product launch, Amazon Ads experts Jeff Cohen and Lauren Boulos provided invaluable insider tips, and masterclasses featuring successful founders with multi-million dollar businesses provided invaluable guidance on paths to pursue and pitfalls to avoid.

Amazon’s Head of Black Business & Growth Accelerator, Danyel Surrency Jones, kicked the morning off with an encouraging call to action, compelling the audience to soak up all the wisdom, opportunity, and joyful connection the day had in store.

Sarah Jakes Roberts set the atmosphere with a resonant and inspiring message on the various stages of entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of strategic pauses and seasons of deliberate reflection to reset vision and realign on the entrepreneurial path. With barely a dry eye in the room, Jakes Roberts concluded with a spirit fortifying prayer.

The day unfolded with riveting fireside conversations led by Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes and Marty McDonald moderating discussions with industry experts who’ve navigated the entrepreneurial landscape to multi-million dollar valuations.

Panelists Annelise Campbell, CEO & Founder of influencer marketing firm CFG, and social media influencer Beverly “Auntie Bev” Coleman” offered practical guidance on incorporating influencer marketing. Unoma Ndili Okorafor, founder & CEO of Herbal Goodness, and Psyche Terry, co-founder of beauty brand Urban Hydration, imparted insights to master cohesive branding across stores, socials, apps, and websites. The Lip Bar founder, Melissa Butler, joined Rachel Roff, founder of Urban Skin Rx, and Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder and CEO of BrainTrust Founders Studio, sharing, in full transparency, advice on bootstrapping, building, and scaling to success.

The Founders’ Breakfast Masterclass transcended conventional networking experiences as Black women broke bread together, prayed together, and were inspired to create community together, while embracing opportunities for continued connection and success.