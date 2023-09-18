Following The Success Of Her Women’s Conference, Sarah Jakes Roberts Named One Of TIME’s 100 Next Most Influential People 

Sarah Jakes Roberts is being recognized for the powerful and positive impact she’s had on countless lives over the years.

According to a news release, the pastor and businesswoman has been named one of TIME‘s 100, which is an expansion of the coveted most influential people in the world list. TIME 100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more, according to the announcement. The full story will be released in the publication’s Sept. 25, 2023 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 15, and now at time.com/next.

“Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith,” the announcement says. “As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father’s (T.D. Jakes) mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender, and socio-economic boundaries. She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.”

The recognition comes just days after she gathered more than 40,000 people for her global women’s conference, Woman Evolve, a spin off of her father, Bishop T.D. Jakes’s wildly successful Woman Thou Art Loosed Conference that began in 1992. Per the announcement, Jakes Roberts’ imprint is the fastest selling women’s conference in the history of Texas’s Globe Life Field.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just letting WE23 live rent free in my head because we went into the enemy’s camp and took our stuff back and now I’m walking around wishing a weapon would,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It. Won’t. Prosper. These crazy women got me being crazy with them again for WE24. We picking fights with generational trauma, systems of oppression, and strongholds and we’re making sure no woman is left behind.”