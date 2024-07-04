This Amazon-Backed Kids Summer Camp Is Building The Youth Through HBCU Values

202Camp HBCYouth

A youth summer camp is aiming to power children’s futures based on HBCU values.

HBCYouth, an educational minority program based on the principles and values of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, partnered with Amazon Access (the platform’s hub for SNAP EBT customers) to amplify their summer initiatives.

Akin to HBCUs, HBCYouth’s programming aims to educate minority youth, while increasing access to an otherwise hard to obtain development resource, within a traditionally underserved community, per its website. Participating universities Tennessee State University and Morehouse College, with additional sponsorship support provided by Foot Locker and the AJ Terrell Foundation, per a news release.

As of 2022, HBCUs enrolled 10% of Black undergraduates and awarded 20% of degrees earned by Black college students. What’s more, HBCUs are a major contributor for Black professionals pursuing advanced careers and contributing to their community.

“As a Morehouse graduate, the HBCU community helped me develop not only skills that prepared me for my career, but a supportive network of lifetime connections that have helped me throughout the years,” said Brian Wright, Founder of Camp HBCYouth, in a statement. “I’m excited to bring this new phase of Camp HBCYouth with Amazon to help start making a larger impact within communities of colors that need it most at an earlier stage in children’s lives.”

Registration is just $200 per child and scholarships will be awarded to eligible children ages pre-K to 5th grade thanks to Amazon Access’s support.

“At Amazon, we strive to use our size and scale for good,” said Nancy Dalton, Head of Community Experience and Customer Marketing for Amazon Access. “We’re proud to be teaming up with Camp HBCYouth to spread awareness of ways families can save in Amazon stores during these critical summer months.”