10 Latinx Entrepreneurs To Support This Hispanic Heritage Month And Forever

According to the Stanford Graduate School Of Business 2019 State Of Latino Entrepreneurship Report, the amount of Latinx people opening businesses grew by 34% “between june 2009 and june 2019.

Latinx entrepreneurs are underfunded and face significant challenges in building their companies including scaling. Project Diane from Digital Undivided reports that “the majority of Black and Latinx women–led startups raise significantly less than the average funded startup.”

Despite this Latinx are excelling in arenas from book sales to beauty and finding ways to compete in landscapes that were not created with them in mind. Each customer they obtain can help their business get closer to the next level.

See 10 Latinx entrepreneurs to support this Hispanic Heritage month and beyond.