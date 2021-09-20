10 Latinx Entrepreneurs To Support This Hispanic Heritage Month And Forever
According to the Stanford Graduate School Of Business 2019 State Of Latino Entrepreneurship Report, the amount of Latinx people opening businesses grew by 34% “between june 2009 and june 2019. 

Latinx entrepreneurs are underfunded and face significant challenges in building their companies including scaling. Project Diane from Digital Undivided reports that “the majority of Black and Latinx women–led startups raise significantly less than the average funded startup.” 

Despite this Latinx are excelling in arenas from book sales to beauty and finding ways to compete in landscapes that were not created with them in mind. Each customer they obtain can help their business get closer to the next level. 

01
Kalisha ‘Fly’ Carmichael
02
Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton
Ramirez-Fulton is the founder of the beloved New York city safe haven Chillhouse and saucy press-on nail brand Chill Tips.
03
Bianca Kea
Kea is the founder of ‘Yo Soy Afro Latina’, a retailer “on a mission to empower Black women within the Latin community.”
04
Ada Rojas
Rojas is a notable content creator and the founder of Vecina Couture.
05
Noëlle Santos
Santos is the founder of The Lit. Bar, the only book store in the Bronx. Her charming shop was recently visited by Jennifer Lopez and Carmelo Anthony.
06
Farrah Vargas
Vargas is the founder of clean beauty brand Pinkness.
07
Sarah Vega
Vegas is the founder of Dique media and Lujo tooth polish.
08
Regina Merson
Merson turn her obsession with makeup into the versatile makeup company Reina Rebelde.
09
Aisha Ceballos-Crump
Ceballos-Crump is the founder of Botanika Beauty.
10
Nubia Rëzo
Rëzo is the innovator behind the signature Rëzo cut, and the line of hair products it inspired.
