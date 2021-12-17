Loading the player…

One thing Black women did this year: that.

Black women entrepreneurs have made some major gains raising venture capital. According to ProjectDiane, at the start of 2018, just 34 Black women had raised $1 million or more in outside investments for their businesses. Now, that number has more than doubled as we enter into 2022.

During the 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, we celebrated 9 Black women entrepreneurs who have made major strides in business — joining the esteemed $1 million club. Scroll below to meet them and learn more about their businesses.



For more of everything you missed at the ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, visit www.essencestudios.com.

The ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit is presented by Coca-Cola® and sponsored by Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women.

01 Janice Omadeke – Founder, The Mentor Method The Mentor Method offers many unique mentoring relationships including peer and group mentorship, consultant mentorship, and strategy consulting mentorship. 02 Mary Imevbore – Co-Founder/CEO, The Waeve A Boston-based wig company owned by Black women, and for Black women. 03 Olamide Olowe – Co-Founder/CEO, Topicals Topicals is a skincare brand that treats chronic skin conditions. 04 Alessandra Knight – Founder, Katch Katch helps you find time to connect with the right people, at the right time, for you and for them. 05 Denise Woodard – Founder, Partake Foods Partake Foods is a better ‘free from’ alternative. 06 Sevetri Wilson – Founder, Resilia Resilia enables nonprofits to increase capacity and funders to go beyond the grant with technical assistance, coaching, and capacity-building support. 07 Rihanna – Founder, Savage x Fenty Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. 08 Toyin Ajayi, Co-Founder, Cityblock Health 09 Joanna Smith, Founder, AllHere AllHere provides intuitive, easy to use and deploy, cloud-based solutions to change chronic absenteeism within state education agencies, districts and schools.