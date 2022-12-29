Missing Princeton Student Reportedly Died By Suicide

Misrach Ewunetie via GoFundMe

Misrach Ewunetie, the missing Princeton University student whose body was found on campus in October, reportedly died by suicide.

The 20-year-old was last seen at school on Oct. 14 near her residential building, and the university reported her missing on Oct. 16. Her body was found four days later behind campus tennis courts.

On Wednesday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Ewunetie student died by suicide.

In October, the office said that “there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

The Ethiopian student, who was expected to graduate in 2024, received a full four-year scholarship to attend the Ivy League school. She was ranked first in her high school class.

During a campus vigil, a student that was introduced as one of Ewunetie’s two best friends said “Misrach was always smiling. She was a great friend, she was beautiful, she was smart and funny, and she will be forever missed.”