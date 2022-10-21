Body Of Missing Princeton Student Found

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student at Princeton University, has been found dead on campus after she went missing Oct. 14, a local prosecutor’s office said.

According to AP News, Ewuentie was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. on Thursday behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds.

Ewunetie was last seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours six days ago, school officials said. But Ewunetie was not there when her roommate returned to the dorm about 90 minutes later.

The 20-year-old Ethiopian student from Ohio was supposed to have an interview off campus regarding her U.S. citizenship application on Saturday. The family became concerned when she didn’t show up, her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC News.

When Ewuentie’s family hadn’t heard from her by Sunday, they notified the campus safety department and asked them to do a wellness check.

The department issued a missing alert Monday and had increased the law enforcement presence at the school. Helicopters and drones had also been circling the area as the search continued, NPR reports.

Text messages weren’t getting delivered, and her phone went straight to voicemail, he said.

According to officials, the last ping to her cellphone was at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, near an off-campus housing complex, about a 30-minute walk from her dorm.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said, “There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

An autopsy will be conducted.