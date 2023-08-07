Missing Georgia Mother Of Four Found Dead, Husband Charged With Murder

Imani Roberson/ Facebook.com

Georgia officials have confirmed that the body of Imani Roberson, a missing mother of four who vanished two weeks ago, has been found.

Roberson’s husband, Donell Anderson, has been arrested and charged with murder, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

“Our family is devastated. Being here today is extremely difficult for us,” Roberson’s mother, Clarine Andujar-White, said at a press conference over the weekend.

The Georgia mom was last seen on July 16 at her mother’s home, where she and her children had Sunday dinner. She disappeared after leaving the house with two of her four kids. Roberson’s car was later found torched and in pieces about 24 miles from where she was last seen.

During the investigation, the local sheriff’s office also found blood inside the home Roberson shared with her husband and children and in undisclosed locations. Authorities later found Roberson’s body a few miles away from her burnt-out car.

Her husband was arrested on Friday and is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession. According to investigators, more charges and additional arrests are possible. Police say that four Roberson’s four children are safe.

During a press conference over the weekend, Andujar-White thanked the public for their support and the media for helping to spread her daughter’s story. She also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officials and detectives who worked to find her daughter despite the tragic outcome.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has shared information about a community candlelight vigil that will take place on August 7 to honor Roberson’s memory. According to police, the family has asked those who attend to bring candles and purple or white balloons.