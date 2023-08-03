Georgia Mother Of Four Still Missing After Disturbing Discovery Of Burnt-Out, Abandoned Car

Imani Roberson/ Getty Images

Georgia authorities are looking for a missing mother of four after discovering her burned-out SUV in a remote location some 30 miles from her house.

Imani Roberson’s relatives said they last saw her on July 16, when she and her children left her mother’s house in Conyers following a family Sunday dinner, according to ABC News.

Since then, the 29-year-old has not been seen or heard from. During a Wednesday press conference, Clarine Andujar-White, Roberson’s mother, pleaded to anyone who knows where her daughter is to contact police.

She said that her daughter is a married mother of four children, including a 1-month-old infant, and that she would not just up and leave her family.

“Imani loves her children. I know she would never leave her children or myself. Please help me reunite these babies with their mother,” Andujar-White said at a joint news conference with Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.

According to Levett, investigators have spent more than 400 hours looking for Roberson, who was last seen driving a white Mazda SUV. He stated that on July 19, investigators executed a search warrant at Roberson’s house in Conyers, Georgia and obtained evidence that led them to search for the missing mom in Atlanta and South Fulton County.

“I have assured the family that we are going to find her daughter. We’re going to find out why her daughter is missing, and so we’re urging the community to assist us with that,” Levett said.

Ronald Acklin, Roberson’s father, shared surveillance video taken by a Ring doorbell camera on a home across the street from his daughter’s residence on the day she went missing, which captured what sounded like a gunshot followed by her vehicle pulling out of her driveway and speeding away.

“I believe they have shot and killed Imani,” Acklin said.

However, Roberson’s case remains a missing persons case at this time. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone knowledgeable about Roberson’s disappearance to contact its investigators at (770) 278-8156.