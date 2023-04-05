Mike Hill, A Grandfather And The First Victim Of Nashville Mass Shooting, Fondly Remembered In Funeral

Mike Hill, a 61-year-old victim of last Monday’s Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville, was remembered fondly as he was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The custodian and grandfather was among six victims killed by former student Aiden Hale (also known as Audrey Elizabeth Hale) at the elementary school before officers fatally shot Hale on March 27.

Hill’s pastor Jim Bachmann spoke before hundreds of friends and family that attended the funeral, the first held for a victim of the tragedy.

“He was big, and he was strong, and he was tough,” Bachmann told the attendees. “But he was also soft and tender.”

Hale fatally shot Hill at the school. The killer, who was 28-years-old, fired a total of 152 rounds before being killed by police.

According to MNPD, the shooter planned the attack for months, which was reportedly made clear after “reviewing several pieces of writings that were found in Hale’s bedroom, as well as the assailant’s car parked near the [school],” NPR reports.

As NPR notes, additional victims include Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher; and Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school.

Hill was called a hero by a Nashville woman, Nikki Roberts, who interacted with him at the Covenant School.

“I was in the midst of a painful and unwanted divorce while trying to take care of a newborn and three small children” who attending the school, Roberts local NBC News affiliate WSMV4. “One day while picking up my kids from school, my car went dead. Try as I might. I just couldn’t get it going.”

Hill offered his assistance. “For a moment, God sent Mike Hill to be my champion,” Roberts reflected.

In addition to his seven children, Hill leaves behind 14 grandchildren. According to his family, he loved to cook and spend time with them.