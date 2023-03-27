28-Year-Old Woman Behind Fatal School Shooting In Nashville

Today marks yet another school shooting in the U.S., with this latest tragedy occurring in Nashville, Tenn. at the Covenant Presbyterian School.

Police are currently investigating and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) relayed that “[a] 28-year-old Nashville woman…entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun” and engaged in a shooting spree per WSMV4, the local NBC affiliate.

When officers arrived on the scene, they entered through the first floor and immediately proceeded upstairs to the second floor where the shots were coming from. MNPD immediately engaged and subsequently killed the shooter at approximately 10:27 a.m. Before the shooter was subdued by law enforcement, her killing spree left three children and three adults dead. She also injured one police officer.

While the shooter’s identity has not yet been released, it has been reported that she was a former Covenant student.

The Nashville Fire Department has set up a student reunification area for parents at Woodmont Baptist Church located at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Following the tragedy, John Cooper, Nashville’s Mayor tweeted out, “In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting…My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”

“I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community,” tweeted Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the wake of today’s shooting.

Bob Freeman, a Tennessee Representative, released a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy for the victims, all the children, families, teachers, staff and my entire community. I live around the corner from Covenant and pass by it often. I have friends who attend both church and school there. I have also visited the church in the past. It tears my heart apart to see this. I’m praying for my neighborhood, my city and my state. It is time to pull together and provide all the love and support that we can to those affected by this terrible catastrophe. It is time for serious action.”