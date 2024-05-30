Michigan Man With Suspended License Shocks Judge When He Logs Into A Virtual Court Hearing While Driving

Screenshot Washtenaw County Court

Earlier this month, a Michigan man appeared virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing, only to be ordered by the judge to turn himself in. after his camera revealed he was actively driving under a suspended license.

The incident occurred on May 15 during a hearing related to charges from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Corey Harris, 44, joined the Zoom hearing while visibly behind the wheel of a moving car. Michigan law prohibits using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving, CBS News reports.

As soon as Harris logged in, Judge J. Cedric Simpson asked if he was driving. Harris responded, “Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, so just give me one second. I’m parking right now,” while continuing to drive.

Judge Simpson, visibly shocked, remarked, “Wow,” and then clarified, “So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended (case) … and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license?”

Harris, realizing the gravity of his mistake, remained on camera as lawyers confirmed to the judge that Harris had indeed shown himself driving without a valid license.

Judge Simpson stated, “I don’t even know why he would do that. So, the defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond.”

Harris, visibly dismayed, rolled his head back and said, “Oh my god.” He was released from custody two days later and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 5.