AMC and Zoom are aiming to make sure your next work meeting is unforgettable.

In a news release, AMC announced “Zoom Rooms” whereby AMC be able to book three-hour blocks of time to virtually host their event across multiple markets at selected theatres nationwide. AMC said they’re responding to an increasingly evolving workforce that has ushered in increasingly hybrid work environments.

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform,” Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres. “We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever. That is why I’m so excited about this AMC partnership with Zoom. So many of us know how vital Zoom is in managing our enterprises. Now through this partnership of Zoom and AMC, we have the best of both worlds — the spectacular communications platform of Zoom combined with the comfort, size, scale, and state-of-the-art sight and sound capabilities of AMC’s centrally located theaters. This creates an all-new product in major cities across the U.S. for companies and meeting planners.”

Per an August 2022 report released by Owl Labs, 16% of global employees are working remotely, whereas 62% have opted for working hybrid. Just 22% of all the employees are working full time from the office. AMC are staking claim on revolutionizing the way employees conduct meetings with the new program, and aim to attract new audiences to their declining patronage.

Aron continued in the news release: “AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place. Our state-of-the-art sight and sound technology is widely renowned, and has made gathering in movie theatres one of the most popular out-of-home entertainment options in the United States. Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings.”

According to the news release, AMC and Zoom will provide the necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, in the comfort of multiple movie theatres in multiple cities simultaneously. The theatres can hold up to 150 seats, depending upon the theatre.

“Food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs will also be available at an added cost,” the AMC theatre said.