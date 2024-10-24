Michelle Obama’s Voting Plan: Our Forever First Lady Votes by Mail, Sparks Nationwide Call To Action: ‘Have You Voted Yet?’

Our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, has cast her ballot and voted by mail, and she’s sharing her experience as a reminder of just how important it is to get out and vote, especially with Election Day less than two weeks away.

In an exclusive photo shared with ESSENCE, Mrs. Obama showed the ease of voting by mail and encouraged everyone to make sure they have a voting plan, no matter how they choose to vote. “I voted by mail! With Election Day being less than two weeks away, have you voted yet? Whether you decide to vote early, by mail, or in person on November 5th, make sure you have a plan,” she said. Mrs. Obama also encouraged Americans to share how they plan to vote and tag a friend to do the same.

Her message comes when early voting is already underway in most states and mail-in deadlines are fast approaching, so now is the time to ensure your voice is heard. So far, over 28 million people have already cast their ballots early, according to data from the University of Florida’s Election Lab, with most choosing to vote by mail. The numbers show Democrats leading Republicans in early voting turnout, especially in the 25 states that report party registration. This trend highlights how more people are taking advantage of early voting options and the growing movement of voters making their voices heard before Election Day.

Mrs. Obama’s advocacy for voting is deeply rooted in her work with When We All Vote, a nonpartisan initiative she founded to boost voter participation. Since its launch in 2018, the platform’s Voting Squad has grown to over 25,000 members. The national, nonpartisan initiative aims to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election by helping to close the race and age gap.

Earlier this year, When We All Vote partnered with ESSENCE and the Global Black Economic Forum during ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans to highlight the importance of Black voter participation. As election day approaches, voters can find out their state’s absentee ballot request and return deadlines and make a plan to vote (including a plan to vote by mail) via When We All Vote’s Voter Resources Hub.

Whether you vote by mail, early, or in person, what matters most is showing up. As Mrs. Obama asks, “Have you voted yet?”