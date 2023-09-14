Magic Johnson Partners With The City Of Chicago For Wealth-Building Conference: “Financial Education Is Key”

Magic Johnson has solidified himself as one of the most prolific businesspeople of our lifetime—now he’s leading others to help secure their own wealth.

The NBA legend is now part of the largest financial education summit and career fair in the Chicago area, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

The City’s Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin recently announced that Johnson will keynote the third annual Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Career Fair and Financial Empowerment Summit (BWTT) on October 5 and 6 takes place at the UIC Forum, 1213 South Halsted Street.

“I learned first-hand how responsible financial services and products can make a difference in a person’s life, especially among those who struggled against the roadblocks to building wealth and building a better life for themselves and their families,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin in a statement. “That’s why I am committed to providing programs like BWTT for more Chicagoans and helping them see the life-changing results of financial education.”

The fair will aim to equip attendees with tools, financial literacy and advancement resources and networking portals.

“Breaking barriers for others is important to me, and financial education is key to that process,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to take part in this important event and share my journey with those who are working to create opportunities and build wealth in their own lives.”

He will lead a conversations with financial services experts across a range of topics, including accessing capital for growing small businesses, raising credit scores, finding financial assistance according to the release.

“Magic’s life has gone from the basketball court to the boardroom by parlaying the skills and tenacity he acquired on the court into a game plan for his successful business ventures that are providing the products and services that are revitalizing under-resourced and disinvested communities from L.A. to Chicago and beyond,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin in a statement. “Listening to Magic talk about how he overcame barriers and broke glass ceilings will be inspiring and will encourage others to get on the pathway to building a prosperous life.”

You can find more information about the free event at https://chicagocitytreasurer.com/bwtt/.