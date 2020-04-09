Texas Teen Who Made Video About Spreading Coronavirus Arrested

Carrollton Police Department

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who made Snapchat videos about purposely spreading the coronavirus to others has been arrested by Carrollton, Texas police.

According to CNN, Maradiaga was taken into custody on Tuesday and is facing a third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Carrollton, Texas police started looking for the teen after they became aware of a series of videos she made, claiming to have the virus. Footage showed her going through what appeared to be a drive-thru testing site where a nurse tells her she needs to stay home as she waits for her test results. However, in a series of videos later, Maradiaga shot more footage claiming to be in Walmart, and saying that she was going to “infest” everyone.

According to police, Maradiaga said that she tested negative for the virus, but as a precaution, a condition of her $20,000 bond is to be quarantined for 21 days upon her release from custody.

