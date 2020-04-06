Texas Police Searching For Teen Who Made Video About Spreading Coronavirus

Carrollton Police/Twitter

There will probably never be a time where it’s funny to joke about having the coronavirus, let alone joke about willfully spreading, as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga is sure to learn after capturing the attention of local police.

According to NBCDFW, Carrollton, Texas police are searching for the teen to charge her with making a terroristic threat after she made a video claiming to have the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and is “willfully spreading it.”

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” the department noted in a tweet asking for tips about the young woman. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

In a Snapchat video circulating online, the teen appears to go through a drive-thru testing site where a nurse tells her that she needs to stay at home as she awaits her test results.

In a series of videos later, Maradiaga claims that she is in a Walmart, before claiming that she is going to “infest” everyone.

“If I’m going down all you [expletive] are going down,” she adds.

