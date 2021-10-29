Letitia James Officially Announces Her Run For Governor After Serving As New York’s First Black Attorney General

Aides of New York Attorney General Letitia James hinted to the press that her next step would be running for governor. Today, she officially made the announcement.

James has made headlines for her clashes with former President Donald Trump and calling for an investigation of sexual assault claims against former governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers,” the Democrat tweeted alongside a campaign announcement video. “Let’s do this, together.”

— Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021

James would be challenging Democrat Kathy Hochul, who left her post as lieutenant governor to replace Cuomo when he resigned.

When AG James’ office published a report of Cuomo’s alleged conduct, which triggered the resignation, James commented, “This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law. I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth.”

If James wins the Democratic nomination and next November’s general election, she would be the country’s first Black female governor.