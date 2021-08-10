Kathy Hochul to Become New York’s First Woman Governor

Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

Upon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will step down in 14 days, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will replace him, making her New York’s first woman governor.

Cuomo’s resignation comes amid accusations of sexually harassing multiple state employees and creating a hostile work environment, as per a state investigative report.

After the release of the state report, commissioned by Attorney General Leticia James, Hochul commented: “Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.”

Prior to joining the Cuomo administration as Lt. Governor in 2014, the Democrat served in Congress from 2011-2013. She had received an endorsement from the NRA and considered herself an independent Democrat interested in bipartisanship.