Federal Complaint Claims The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Discriminates Against Students Who Aren’t Black

KEREM YUCEL/Getty Images

A new lawsuit alleges that the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship (GFMS)at North Central University (NCU) in Minnesota discriminates against students who aren’t Black.

According to the university, in order to considered for the GFMS, applicants must “[b]e a student who is Black or African American, that is, a person having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa.” Additional requirements include a completed application, essay, and two letters of recommendation.

The Legal Insurrection Foundation (LIF), a conservative nonprofit that says its committed to promoting free speech at institutions of higher education, filed a suit with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. The LIF says that the GFMS violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.”

According to the complaint, “Regardless of NCU’s reasons for sponsoring and promoting the (scholarship), it is violating Title VI by doing so.”

The Minneapolis university “engages in invidious discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin,” the complaint continues.

“Discrimination against white applicants is just as unlawful as discrimination against black or other non-white applicants,” stated civil rights attorney Ameer Benno and President of the Legal Insurrection Foundation William Jacobson, authors of the complaint.

“The George Floyd Scholarship eligibility requirements are openly racially discriminatory,” said Jacobson in a statement. “Regardless of the purpose of the racial discrimination, it is wrong and unlawful.”

“NCU needs to come up with a remedial plan to compensate students shut out of the George Floyd Scholarship due to discrimination,” continued Jacobson.

Per the complaint, “[t]his includes, if necessary, imposing fines, initiating administrative proceedings to suspend or terminate federal financial assistance and referring the case to the Department of Justice for judicial proceedings to enforce the rights of the United States under federal law.”

The scholarship was created after George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer in 2020. Scott Hagan, President of NCU announced the GFMS on June 4, at Floyd’s memorial service.

“It is time to invest like never before in a new generation of young Black Americans who are poised and ready to take leadership in our nation. So, university presidents, let’s step up together,” read a 2020 press release about the scholarship.

Despite the ongoing litigation, students can still apply for the GFMS, which is accept applications for the next academic school year, 2024-2025, until May. The winning recipient will be notified by June.