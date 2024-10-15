Kamala Harris Launches New Economic Plan To Engage And Support Black Men

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 13: Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University on October 13, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. With 22 days until the election, recent polls in North Carolina show Harris and her opponent Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump within just a point or two on average, which is also the case in the other six key battleground states. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Kamala Harris’ campaign is making its most direct appeal yet to Black men, rolling out new policies, boosting programming and a targeted media blitz to win over a crucial part of the electorate. With Republicans eyeing Black male voters in a big way this election, the vice president’s team is on the move and not leaving anything to chance.

On Monday, Harris introduced her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men.” The plan centers on providing up to 1 million fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs and investing in training, mentorship, and apprenticeships for Black men in high-demand industries. Harris is also pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana—paired with a focus on ensuring Black men access wealth and jobs in that market.

“This agenda is a further realization of Vice President Harris’ Opportunity Economy. An economy where people don’t just get by, but get ahead. Where Black men are equipped with the tools to thrive: to buy a home, provide for our families, start a business and build wealth,” said Congressman and Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond in astatement shared with ESSENCE.

“Donald Trump could care less about equipping hardworking Americans with the tools needed to get ahead. From being investigated by the Department of Justice for refusing to rent to Black tenants to falsely accusing the Central Park 5 and calling for their execution to spreading the racist birther conspiracy theory against President Obama, at every step of his life, Donald Trump put Black men down for his own personal brand. If he wins in November, he is telling us exactly what he’ll do to Black men, Richmond added.

There’s a clear reason why this push is happening now: Black men have historically leaned Democratic, but recent polling shows a shift in support.While 90% of Black men voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, the numbers are slipping. A New York Times/Siena College poll shows 78% are planning to vote for Harris, with 15% saying they’ll vote for Trump. In a recent Howard University poll of battleground states, 82% of Black men are in Harris’ corner, while 12% are going for Trump—and more than 20% of Black men under 50 say they’re eyeing the former president.

Former President Barack Obama even addressed this issue during a Pittsburgh event last week, expressing his frustration at the idea of Black men backing Trump or staying home on Election Day. “On the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person. And you’re thinking about sitting out, and you’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” Obama said. “I’ve got a problem with that because, because, part of it makes me think — I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman that’s president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for it.”

Obama’s comments sparked an immediate backlash from Black Republicans, with some claiming he was dismissing legitimate concerns. Senator Tim Scott jumped in, saying, “He’s proving our point. Yea, Black voters are leaving the Democrat Party, but not for the hogwash reasons he’s giving. They’ve had enough,” NBC News reports.

The Trump campaign, which recently launched a “Black Men for Trump” advisory board, called Obama’s remarks “insulting,” adding, “Black Americans are not a monolith, and we don’t owe our votes to any candidate just because they ‘look like us.’ “It’s demeaning to suggest that we can’t evaluate a candidate’s track record,” the board wrote.

Trump took Obama’s comments as validation of his appeal to Black men, posting on his social media, “Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black Men.”

But Harris isn’t backing down. In an interview with The Shade Room, she emphasized that she’s committed to “earning the vote” of Black men and referenced Obama’s warning about the dangers of another Trump term. According to her team, they welcome this conversation, believing it highlights the power Black men hold in the upcoming election.

As part of the campaign’s final push, Harris has been meeting with Black leaders, faith communities and media platforms that speak directly to Black voters. She’s sat down for interviews with Roland Martin and Justin Carter of The Shade Room and appeared on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Harris will also participate in a radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday and partner with Black male celebrities and influencers for “Black Men Huddle Up” events, which will bring Black men together in battleground states to watch football games and talk politics. Barbershop roundtables, canvassing drives and a forum in Milwaukee are also on the agenda. Jermaine Dupri, John Legend and Magic Johnson are just a few of the celebrities lending their star power to the cause.

“Black men, we gotta get them out to vote. That’s number one,” Magic Johnson said during a recent Harris rally in Flint, Michigan. “Kamala’s opponent promised a lot of things last time to the Black community that he did not deliver on, and we’ve got to make sure we help Black men understand that.”