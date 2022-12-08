VP Kamala Harris Will Swear In Karen Bass As She Becomes First Woman Mayor Of Los Angeles

Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Karen Bass will begin her term as mayor of Los Angeles next Monday, Dec. 12.

As part of Bass’s history-making achievement, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to her home state to swear Bass in during the mayor-elect’s inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

Both politicians have made history as the first women and first Black women in their respective positions.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 am PST at the Los Angeles City Hall.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris endorsed Bass during her campaign. “We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity,” they said in a joint statement.

Bass previously served as the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2019 and represented California’s 37th Congressional District as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although Bass finished ahead of opponent Rick Caruso in July’s mayoral primary, neither secured a majority of votes. Bass ultimately defeated the billionaire real estate developer as results rolled in from the Nov. 8 general election.

Los Angeles is notoriously battling a homelessness crisis in which Black men are affected at higher rates.

Over the summer ahead of the general election, Bass told supporters, “[t]ogether we can make our city a place where you can afford to live, where you want to live, because you feel safe, because the air you breathe is clean, because people are no longer dying on the streets.”