Rep. Karen Bass Becomes First Black Woman Elected Mayor Of Los Angeles

Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, making her the first Black woman— and first woman of any race— to run the second-largest city in the US.

Almost a week after the election, the Associated Press reported that the Democrat, who has represented the state’s 37th congressional district for more than a decade, had an insurmountable lead of nearly 47,000 votes with over 70 percent of the vote counted. According to the AP, she had 53.1 percent, with Caruso at 46.9 percent.

“The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: it is time for change and it is time for urgency,” Bass said in a statement on Wednesday night. “This is my home, and with my whole heart, I’m ready to serve, and my pledge to you is that we will hit the ground running from day one,” she continued.

Her win comes at a time when the city of Los Angeles is dealing with a major homeless crisis, rising crime rates and several government scandals.

“I ran for mayor to urgently confront the crises our hometown faces,” Bass said. “Tonight, 40,000 Angelenos will sleep without a home — and five will not wake up. Crime is increasing and families are being priced out of their neighborhoods. This must change.”

Bass also overcame a huge financial disadvantage. Caruso poured more than $100 million of his own money into his campaign, which spent about ten times as much as the congresswoman.

Despite Caruso’s $100 million campaign spending, Bass, a Democrat who was on President Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president, stood out while arguing that she would build coalitions and help the city of nearly four million people move past its challenges.

Bass takes office next month amid a racism scandal that has prompted the resignations of two members of the City Council as well as its president. More than 40,000 people are homeless, and crime, including everything from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to smash-and-grab thefts at luxury stores, has caused widespread anxiety, the AP reports.

Declaring a state of emergency on homelessness and starting the process of moving thousands of unhoused people out of tent communities and RVs into shelters will be the first order of business at City Hall, according to Bass.

“We are in a fight for the soul of our city,” Bass said at an election night rally. “We are going to build a new Los Angeles.”

Karen Bass is the second Black person to lead the city of Los Angeles as mayor. Tom Bradley served as mayor from 1973 to 1993.