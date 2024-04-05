This Veteran Entrepreneur Achieved Career Success Through Mentorship. Her New Book Shares How You Can Too.

Marcus Dodson of Godfath3r Media

As the first Black woman in Austin, TX to secure a venture-backed tech exit, veteran entrepreneur Janice Omadeke possesses a wealth of knowledge around mentorship, and the mentor-mentee relationship.

Omadeke is the Founder and CEO of The Mentor Method, a data-driven “enterprise software designed to drive transformative change within company cultures through the power of mentorship.” In addition, Omadeke is the author of a new book, “Mentorship Unlocked: The Science and Art of Setting Yourself Up for Success” which debuted this week.

“Mentorship Unlocked” is a definitive guide on using mentorship to forge a fulfilling career and vibrant professional network,” Omadeke told ESSENCE. “It teaches principles employed by top CEOs for strategic decision-making, self-awareness, identifying suitable mentors, engaging with them, and managing these relationships effectively.”

“The book is adaptable, designed to support your career growth over time, making it ideal for recent graduates, those expanding their network amidst job market uncertainties, mid-level managers eyeing their next move, and seasoned professionals refreshing their mentor circle. It also guides mentors on enhancing their effectiveness by aligning with their leadership style,” continued Omadeke.

The data is clear—”Black youth who were mentored growing up reported positive outcomes related to mental health, education, and employment in greater proportion than their peers who were not mentored.” And mentorship remains just as important when entering the workforce.

According to a study conducted by the nonprofit think tank Center for Talent Innovation (CTI), “In the workplace, Black professionals…are less likely than their white counterparts to have access to senior leaders and to have support from their managers.”

For Black women, this issue is more pronounced. Research by LeanIn shows that “Black women are much less likely than their non-Black colleagues to interact with senior leaders at work…It also means Black women are less likely to be included in important conversations about company priorities and strategy, and they have fewer opportunities to get noticed by people in leadership.” Mentorship is a proven tactic to combating some of these disparities by helping employees build bonds with company leaders and fostering growth opportunities.

“Inspired by my transformation from a corporate graphic designer to a successful mentorship software entrepreneur and now an author, this book shares the mentorship strategies I’ve applied throughout my career,” shared Omadeke. “It’s drawn from the stories of ambitious professionals and entrepreneurs who could achieve greatness with the right support. Mentorship often seems straightforward, yet it can be elusive, especially for underrepresented groups. My goal is to provide the essential tools in a supportive environment, without the pressure to be perfect,” she said.

Ultimately, “I aim for readers to feel ready and capable of making informed decisions about their careers, mentorship circles, and life paths using the book’s framework, filled with scripts, templates, and real-life examples,” Omadeke stated. “My hope is that readers will see themselves in these pages and realize they’re not alone. If they lacked a mentor before, they’ll find one in me through this book.”