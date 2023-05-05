Home · News

10 Banned Black Books You Should Be Reading

With the GOP on a full "anti-woke" crusade and they move forward with banning DEI and critical race theory, it's important to keep books by Black authors in circulation.
By Safire R. Sostre ·

From award-winning books like The Color Purple and The Hate You Give being banned from libraries and academic curricula, to a number of bills being introduced to censor educational discussion about Black history and racial justice in schools, conservatives have set out on an “anti-woke” agenda to suppress the stories and voices of Black writers and educators. 

More than 1,600 books were banned in 138 school districts across 32 states between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by PEN America. The vast majority of challenged and banned books feature BIPOC or LGBTQ+ characters, discuss gender, sexuality and race in America, or are written by Black and POC authors. 

As calls to ban books by Black authors increase amid ongoing critical race theory debates and attempts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion, it’s important that we keep them in circulation.

Here are 10 banned Black books that you should be reading. 