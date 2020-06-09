Jaime Harrison is in it to win it, and the South Carolina Democrat is not holding back on shining a light on the inadequacies of his Republican opponent. On Monday Harrison, who is looking to unseat Lindsey Graham in the United States Senate, capitalized on National Best Friends Day, taking to Twitter to mock the three-term incumbent who has, in recent years, done a complete 180 on his stance toward new BFF Donald Trump.

“Thinking about @LindseyGrahamSC on #NationalBestFriendsDay… Must be hard when your BFF doesn’t feel the same way,” Harrison wrote in a post accompanied by a video of Trump speaking unfavorably about Graham. In the clip, Trump says that Graham is “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen.” He also goes on to say, “He went crazy. The guy is a nut job. I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don’t think he could run for dog catcher in this state and win again. I really don’t.”

Harrison’s ad then splices in a comment from Graham where the longtime politician says of Trump, “I like the President. He’s been a friend to me.”

Throughout the campaign season, Harrison has offered up Graham’s newfound affection for Trump as a reason why South Carolinians can not trust him to fight for them in D.C. According to Harrison, Graham in recent years has spent less time advocating on behalf of the interests of the people in the Palmetto State and more time “rolling over to do whatever Donald Trump wants.”

In an interview with ESSENCE, Harrison contended that Graham “doesn’t give a damn” about the fact that rural hospitals are closing, and that people in the state lack access to adequate medical care. He also shared that last year when the International African American Museum broke ground in Charleston, Graham’s name was included in the program, but his friendship with Trump took precedent over the ceremonious affair.

“We know how important that museum is to the state of South Carolina, to the story of African-Americans,” Harrison asserted. “[Lindsey Graham] was flying down from Washington, D.C. on Air Force One to come to South Carolina for a rally with President Trump… Anytime there’s a photo op with the president, he shows up. It’s sad. It is beyond sad. And that’s why it’s time to give him what he wants. Give him all the time he wants to golf with the president. They can go to Mar-a-Lago and do their thing. Just the two of them while we get the work done for the people.”

Though Trump endorsed his “BFF” one day before state elections, Graham’s close ties to Trump seems to be a sticking point for many in The Palmetto State. On Tuesday, the politician, who has spent 17 years in the U.S. Senate, is facing off against three Republican challengers in the South Carolina primaries.

All have cited his relationship to the commander-in-chief as the reason new leadership is needed in Washington. It’s also why a number of former Graham backers have shifted their support and have chosen, instead, to donate to Harrison’s campaign this election cycle. For the last two quarters, FEC filings have also shown that Harrison has outraised his Republican opponent. A May poll put Harrison in a tie with Graham for the U.S. Senate seat.