Sen. Lindsey Graham Outraised By Challenger Jaime Harrison In Q1

Jaime Harrison, a Democrat from South Carolina looking to replace Sen. Lindsey Graham in the United States Senate, has outraised the current incumbent by more than a million dollars in the first quarter of 2020.

According to fundraising reports filed by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) this week, Harrison brought in more than $7.3 million from January to March, while Graham brought in a little more than $5.6 million. Harrison’s campaign noted in an email to ESSENCE that the former senior aide to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn received contributions from voters in all 46 South Carolina counties during the first three months of 2020.

Harrison’s fundraising efforts break records in a deep red state whose senior Republican senator has close ties to Donald Trump. In an interview with the South Carolina native, Harrison told ESSENCE that he was less worried about his odds of winning and more concerned about the people in The Palmetto State, who he says have been ignored by Graham for too long. “Lindsey Graham can continue going on golf outings with Trump,” Harrison quipped. “I’ll go to Congress and fight for the people of South Carolina.”

Since entering the race, Harrison has seen an outpouring of support, posting significant fundraising numbers for two consecutive quarters. In January, ESSENCE reported that Harrison had raised $3.5 million in the last quarter of 2019. In 2020, he’s more than doubled that number, while also landing key endorsements from that of the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and just yesterday, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Politician Jaime Harrison visits BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on October 28, 2019 in New York City. First-quarter FEC filings show that the former Congressional aide has outraised Sen. Lindsey Graham by more than $1 million in the first three months of 2020. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

If Harrison is elected in November, South Carolina will become the first state in the history of this nation to have two Black senators representing the same state.

Guy King spokesman for the campaign tells ESSENCE, “We’re so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first.”