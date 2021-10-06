Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Has Been Missing For Nearly A Month

Cashawn “Cookie” Sims @bodybycookie

Fitness influencer and entrepreneur Ca’Shawn Sims has been missing for nearly 30 days. She was last seen on September 8 in Duarte, California.

The Duarte is located in Los Angeles county and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into her disappearance.

The police requested help from the public in a message posted to their Facebook page on October 4. It stated:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Cashawn Ashley Sims Nickname of “Cookie”. She is a 30 year-old female Black who was last seen on September 8, 2021 on the 2100 block of Broach Ave., in Duarte,” they wrote.

They also expressed the worries of her family. “Her family is concerned with her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help,” the LAPD concluded.

Sims’ sister posted a message pleading for help in finding her sister to her Instagram account.

“Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she’s okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her. Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad. She lives in Duarte, CA and there is no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home. So EVERY CITY, pls pls check for her no matter the location. If you see her, stay there until I or someone from my family can be reached,” she wrote in the caption for a screenshot of the missing person bulletin.

Sims is a trainer, owns an athleisure line, and was working on a cosmetics line prior to her disappearance. Her two-hundred and fifteen thousand Instagram followers know her as “The Booty Doctor.” She last posted on the platform on July 1.

According to E! News, Sims is a close friend of Keke Palmer’s who posted a now deleted video requesting help in finding her.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone who might have relevant information about Simms’ disappearance to contact their Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 or visit their website http://lacrimestoppers.org.